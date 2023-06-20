Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva

An international donors’ conference is set to begin in Geneva on Monday for Sudan, where a ceasefire was holding but the UN says the humanitarian situation is worsening after two months of war. The conference comes mid-way through a three-day ceasefire which appeared to have brought calm to the capital Khartoum, after the failure of earlier truces to ensure secure aid corridors. Several Khartoum residents told AFP they heard no air strikes, artillery or other fighting on Monday, a rare respite for the war-weary suffering shortages of medical care, electricity, water and other essentials.

The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a bitter power struggle. Across the country, the death toll has topped 2,000, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said. Hundreds of kilometres (miles) west of Khartoum, up to 1,100 have been killed in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina alone, according to the US State Department, blaming “primarily” the RSF. A record 25 million people — more than half Sudan’s population — are in need of aid, according to the United Nations, which says it has received only a fraction of desperately needed funding.