Nawaz urges govt to intensify efforts against human traffickers

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow and called the boat accident in Greece a colossal human tragedy. He emphasised the need for the government to exert every effort in holding accountable the individuals, agents, and companies responsible for the deaths of people in the incident. In a message shared on Twitter, Nawaz Sharif urged the government to promptly make arrangements for the repatriation of the deceased’s bodies to Pakistan, emphasising the importance of ensuring that the process is carried out as swiftly as possible. The former prime minister extended his prayers and supplications, stating, “May Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to their loved ones.”