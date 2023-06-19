Expected salary increase of government employees in Budget 2023-24

The caretaker administration in the country’s most populous area has opted to raise provincial government employees’ pay and pensions.

Wages definitely need to keep up with increasing inflation, but small increases frequently fall short of matching the prices of basic items.

As the public endures the weight of record inflation, the Naqvi-led administration has reportedly planned to increase the salaries of all employees by 30%, with seniors set to receive a 5% rise.

Today, the Punjab government will propose the four-month budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will deliver the budget speech during a press conference.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the interim government to provide relief to the people in the budget 2023-24.