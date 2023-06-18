Most wanted terrorist killed in Darra Adamkhel IBO

In a highly planned intelligence-based operation (IBO), security forces killed the most wanted terrorist Zafar Khan alias Zafari along with his group in Darra Adam Khel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was reported on Sunday.

The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

Intelligence agencies and security forces hunted down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

According to reports, Zafar was a resident of Malan village in Darra Adam Khel and had reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023.

He was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan. Zafar was also involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had taken more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of TTP Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021. He had also visited the war-torn country several times. Terrorist Anas was reportedly an expert sniper in terror attacks against security forces in North and South Waziristan districts. Meanwhile, a commander of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Nawaz Ali Rind, was killed due to alleged infighting in the group.

Nawaz Rind reportedly died in a neighboring country under mysterious circumstances.

The alleged terrorist belonged to Awaran and was a leading member of the banned BLF since 2014.

After the recent arrest of former chief of the Baloch National Army, Gulzar Imam Shambay, differences have developed among the militant groups, while an alliance of outlawed separatist organizations, BRAS, has also suffered setbacks. Nawaz Ali Rind was said to be involved in several attacks on security forces. The outlawed organizations have reportedly come under severe pressure following the arrest of Gulzar Shambay and the successes of intelligence agencies. The terrorist organizations have apparently started killing their own commanders after the noose was tightened around them. A few days ago, Jamaatul Ahrar commander Sarbakaf Mohmand was also targeted in a similar manner.