Muslim man beaten, forced to chant Hindu slogans in India’s UP

The Indian police have arrested a pair of suspects in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh after a video of a Muslim man being beaten up and forced to chant Hindu slogans went viral on social media, according to media reports.

In a report published today, India Today said the victim was “beaten up, harassed and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by three perpetrators on suspicion of mobile phone theft”. The suspects, it stated, also videotaped the entire incident which took place on June 13. “The accused were arrested on Saturday after the victim’s family reached out to the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City,” India Today reported, adding that the complaint was registered at the Kakod police station.

It stated that the victim, identified as Sahil, was standing at a bus stand when three young men came, forced him to sit on their bike, and took him to a secluded area. “They then started asking him questions about a mobile theft, which Sahil said he was oblivious to. The accused then tied him to a tree, beat him up, shaved his head, and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram.