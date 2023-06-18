Siraj has no moral ground to claim Karachi mayorship: Kundi

Pakistan People’s Party spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi said on Sunday that Sirajul Haq had no moral justification to claim the mayorship of Karachi. Addressing a press conference, he said the people of Karachi had rejected the false claims of JI, adding the PTI members had also not supported the JI’s policies. He added the people of Karachi had achieved the real freedom and the recent elections which gave Murtaza Wahab mayorship was the evidence that common people were with the PPP. Newly-elected Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Murad will take oath tomorrow (Monday) at Gulshan Jinnah Polo Ground in Karachi. Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan will administer oath to the mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi.