Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown

NOTTINGHAM: Andy Murray ramped up his Wimbledon preparations by beating Arthur Cazaux in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday to lift a second straight grasscourt title while fellow Briton Katie Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage in the women’s final. The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance to win 6-4 6-4, converting three of his four break points against the Frenchman to claim the Challenger Tour title. The 36-year-old Murray did not drop a set across his five matches in the tournament and improved his winning streak on grass to 10 matches after his victory in Surbiton last week. “It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job,” Murray said. “I played really well and got better as the week went on and I’m glad to get through – on to Queen’s. I’m absolutely pumped.” The 36-year-old Briton, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, skipped the French Open to focus on the grasscourt swing. He is next in action at the Queen’s Club Championships, which start on Monday.

Boulter triumphs: Boulter needed an hour and 13 minutes to claim a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory in the first all-British WTA final since 1977. The triumph also ensures that the 26-year-old retains her status as the British number one. “I dreamed of this moment, to win this tournament, as a little girl when I was four years old,” said Boulter, whose title victory was her first on the WTA Tour. “Having come here as a fan and now as a player and somehow found a way to win it means more than everything to me. I’ve played so many British players, we appreciate an all-British final and what an incredible achievement it is.” The last time two British women featured in a WTA Tour final was when Sue Barker played Virginia Wade in San Francisco in February 1977.