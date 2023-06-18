Kim Kardashian reacts to pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby news

Kim Kardashian is definitely keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian’s growing family.

After the Kardashians star shared she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together, the SKIMS founder celebrated underneath the couple’s sweet Instagram post June 17, commenting with a few emojis, including a heart and crying face emoji. Kim also re-shared the video of Kourtney’s announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!”

The couple’s latest addition serves as the seventh for their blended family. Travis is dad to kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Meanwhile, Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

And Kim wasn’t the only one that reacted to Kravis expanding their family, as his daughter Alabama also re-shared their video to her Instagram Stories as well, welcoming the newest addition to the Barker band by writing, “Baby #7.”

In April 2022, Kim shared details on the couple’s fertility journey, noting their wish to have a baby together. “I think when you find love that you can’t live without and there’s still a chance,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time, “she’s in her early 40s-I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby.”

As Kim noted, the pair opened up about every aspect of their process.

“They share their whole story and have been super open,” she added. “I think people really will want to see how cute they are.”

Kourtney herself has since shared that she Travis decided to take a break from the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process but expressed faith in their plans.

“We would love a baby more than anything,” Kourtney said during the third season of The Kardashians. “But I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”