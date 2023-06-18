Zendaya feeds Tom Holland ice cream on romantic stroll in London

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s latest day date is nothing short of sweet. The pair-who confirmed their romance in 2021-were photographed talking a romantic walk in the park in London June 16. During their stroll, the Challengers actress, 26, even stopped and fed the Unchartered actor, 27, some ice cream.

For their casual outing, Zendaya sported an all-black ensemble and sneakers, while Tom rocked a pink graphic T-shirt and blue jeans paired with a baseball cap and sneakers.

The glimpse at the couple’s time together comes just days after the Cherry star opened up about their romance.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Tom told The Hollywood Reporter June 14. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

The two co-starred together in the Spider-Man trilogy, starting with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and will soon reunite for a fourth film for Marvel. And as Tom shared, it was quite clear from the beginning that Zendaya would reach new heights with her performance as MJ.

“She’s wonderful to work with,” he told the outlet in a video accompanying his interview. “She’s arguably the most talented person I’ve ever met. She’s amazing.”

As he put it, “She was the only person auditioning for MJ and it was such a home run. I was so blown away by how unique her performance was.”

In fact, the Onward actor shared that it was a “unanimous decision that she was our MJ.”

And the rest is history.

“Obviously I’m very happy that she came in and tested that day,” he continued. “I’m sure you can guess why-but no, she’s fantastic.”