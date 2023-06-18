Love Island’s Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is revealed as a convicted criminal

Love Island and their method of picking contestants are being questioned after it’s revealed that Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is a convicted criminal on the run from the police.

The 30-year-old dental nurse who made her way to the show last week and ended up getting voted out on Friday had previously worked as a dominatrix before she met the man who would become her boyfriend, 25-year-old Danial Jones. Jones was previously jailed for brawling and is now wanted by the authorities for driving offences.

Charlotte informed the producers at ITV that she has been single since December and was now on the lookout for a husband. However, sources that spoke to The Mirror claimed that she was “very much still with Danial last month” and that she also spoke to him right before she left for the Majorca villa.

They added: “Charlotte has been loved up with Daniel since early 2020. They’ve had some rocky patches, like any relationship, but they were very much together last month. She called Danny three days before appearing on Love Island.”