Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya are now married!

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with fiancee Drisha Acharya in an intimate wedding. The joyous occasion had their families and close friends in attendance. The sangeet, mehendi, and haldi took place between June 15 to 17.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are now married. The couple took their saat pheras around noon. Drisha looked ethereal in a red bridal ensemble, while Karan was a dapper dulha in ivory sherwani.

The Deol family have also planned a reception for their industry friends on the evening of June 18.

Karan’s baraat was a family affair but nonetheless star-studded with daddy Sunny Deol, uncles – Bobby and Abhay Deol and grandfather Dharmendra grooving to the beats of dhol.

A sangeet ceremony was hosted for the couple on June 16. The Deols channeled their inner rockstars at the function and almost every video from the ceremony went viral.

The eldest of the family, Dharmendra, was seen dancing to Yamla Pagla Deewana at his grandson’s sangeet.

Sunny Deol channelled his inner Tara Singh from Gadar as he grooved to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from his 2001 blockbuster. Bobby Deol, being the romantic that he is, danced with his wife Tanya to one of his many iconic tracks, Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hain.

