It’s Jacqueliene Fernandez now! Actress changes name’s spelling

All through last year, Jacqueline Fernandez was at the centre of controversy. Not much has changed for her this year either. The actress, who is more frequently discussed for her personal life and controversies than for her work in movies, has updated the spelling of her name on Instagram. However, online users started making fun of her for the same.

Jacqueline Fernandez is back in the news, and this time it’s because of . The actress’s name on Instagram is now spelt differently. Her name is now spelt “Jacqueliene,” with an extra ‘e’ after the letter “li,” as opposed to “Jacqueline.” Her last name hasn’t changed. Take a look at her Instagram bio here:

She got trolled on social media for the spelling change though. A Reddit thread is proof. The comments read, “So there’s a LIE in it now? (sic), “I could never even spell her previous name, now she added more letters to it (sic)”, “I’ll still spell it Jacklin (sic)”, “More lies coming from JacqueLIEne that means (sic)”, “As if her name wasn’t hard enough to spell already (sic)”, “Sounds like an alien name! (sic).” and more.

Da-bang The Tour Reloaded recently brought Jacqueline to Kolkata. She will soon be seen at work with Sonu Sood in the film Fateh. In her roster, she also has Crakk alongside Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jamwal.

She last appeared with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The movie did poorly at the box office. In Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee, she also made an appearance in a song.