Rain plays spoilsport in match between India A and Pakistan A

LAHORE: ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Saturday. The two teams get a point each of the match and ended up with four points each from three outings. Both sides also qualify for the semi-finals, with India topping the table on better run-rate then Pakistan. India and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively in the semi-finals scheduled on Monday, 19 June. Due to continuous rain, a reserved day has been kept (20 June) for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be held on Wednesday (June 21).