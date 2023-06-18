Murray feeling his best since surgery as he gears up for Wimbledon

LONDON: Andy Murray is in the best shape since his hip surgery as the former world number one prepares for a run at Wimbledon, he said after cruising into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open. The 36-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing. The Scot won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown last month but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux before pulling out of the French Open. “In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive,” Murray said he said after beating Hugo Grenier 6-3 7-5. “I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me.” Murray said it is difficult to assess his current playing level, adding that competing against top-ranked players allows him to expose certain aspects of his game more effectively. Murray added that he is giving his best as he bids to be seeded by the time of the grasscourt Grand Slam, which runs from July 3-16.