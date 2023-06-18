Hania Aamir’s Turkish doppelgänger breaks the internet

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again become a source of interesting gossip over social media, this time the celebrated showbiz figure’s Turkish doppelganger has been garnering massive awe over the internet.

Introducing Aleyna Öztürk Gülcü, a Turkish influencer whose striking resemblance to the renowned actor has taken the internet by storm. Clips and images of Aleyna have gone viral, leaving people in awe and prompting them to take a second look to discern between the two.

The uncanny similarities between Hania and Aleyna go beyond their captivating facial features and infectious smiles, leaving fans and followers astounded. The only discernible difference appears to be the language they speak, with Aleyna communicating in Turkish. Some enthusiasts have playfully speculated that Hania may have embarked on a language course to enhance her repertoire.

According to some sources over the internet, there are seven people with similar faces living on Earth however it is quite a miracle indeed to be able to come across your doppelganger, the term applies to some humans who might be living anywhere in the world, maybe in your neighborhood, bearing eerily similar facial features, isn’t this particular aspect mighty intriguing?

