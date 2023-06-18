Neha Kakkar shares romantic pics with husband Rohan Preet Singh amid separation rumours

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh are one of the cutest couples and their mushy pictures on social media are proof. Recently, the couple left the tinsel town talking after Rohan skipped his wife Neha’s 35th birthday celebration, which was attended by close friends and family.

Rohan Preet Singh’s absence from his wife Neha’s birthday celebrations raised the eyebrows of the fans as they speculated that all is not well in their marriage. Amid rumous of their split, Neha shared pictures from their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Neha finally puts an end to all the divorce rumours by posting some mushy pics from their recent getaway together. The pictures just dripped love as the two can be seen kissing each other. The Saaki Saaki singer captioned the pictures and wrote, “Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh.”

Her husband was quick to comment below and wrote, “What a trip my love!!” along with heart-shaped emoticons.

Neha Kakkar recently celebrated her 35th celebration, which was a perfect fan-jam affair. The celebrations witnessed a couple of her friends and going through the pictures it looked like the singer had a great time with everyone.

However, what caught the attention of the fans was that Neha’s husband, Rohan, was missing from the pictures. In the first set of photos, she rang in her birthday with her parents. “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23 (sic)” she said, sharing photos from her at-home bash. In another set of photos, Neha was seen posing with her friends and revealed that they had a tea-party-themed party with snacks, sandwiches, and tea.