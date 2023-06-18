Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker expecting first child

Reality TV star and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member, Kourtney Kardashian, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, according to Page Six. The exciting news was announced by Kardashian herself during Barker’s concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles.

As her husband performed on stage, Kardashian held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” before sharing a kiss with the drummer. This pregnancy comes one year after the couple’s lavish wedding in Italy, surrounded by their loved ones.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, have been public about their desire to have a child together, as seen on Kardashian’s Hulu show. They have pursued various methods, including rounds of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and exploring herbal remedies, in their quest to conceive.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the couple revealed that they have decided to conclude their IVF journey. Kardashian expressed her belief in God’s plan for them, stating, “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

This will be Kardashian’s fourth child, as she already shares three children-Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8-with her ex-partner, Scott Disick. Barker also has children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, including son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The couple’s journey to conceive has been a topic of discussion, with cameras capturing their doctor’s appointments and conversations about their desire to expand their family. Despite the challenges they have faced, Kardashian and Barker have remained hopeful and committed to their dream of having a child together. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting further updates on Kardashian’s pregnancy journey as she and Barker embark on this new chapter of their lives.