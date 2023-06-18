Is Kartik Aaryan open to an arranged marriage or love marriage?

Kartik Aaryan has been in the headlines for his upcoming musical romantic soulful pure love story ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ The film is slated to release by the end of this month. The youngest superstar of Bollywood enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. He has always kept in touch with his fans on social media with #AskKartik, where he interacts with his fans and answers their interesting questions. Recently when a fan asked if he is open to an arranged marriage or a love marriage, the superstar gave a witty reply saying he is open to a marriage arranged by love.

In a recent #AskKartik session on Twitter, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his choice of marriage. Kartik has fully drenched the audience with love vibes with the soulful melodies Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad while he leaves everyone grooving with ‘Gujju Pataka’ song from Satyaprem Ki Katha. As the fever of the film is constantly taking over the head of the audience, the madness of the same was witnessed during the recent #AskKartik session where the fans were seen asking his thoughts on marriage. A fan asked – “Would you go for arrange marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty ke paas rishte to bahut aate honge lol #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan.” On this, Kartik replied – “A marriage arranged by love !!! Rishte toh aate hai .. daily #AskKartik”

Moreover, yet another fan asked – “@TheAaryanKartik When are you getting married? #AskKartik.” The superstar replied, “Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai Par Dulhan toh mil jaye. #AskKartik.” As soon as Kartik replied to the fan’s questions, other fans started reacting to it by dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical romantic pure love story that is all set to release on 29th June 2023. Apart from Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the cast of the film include Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a significant collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.