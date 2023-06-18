Kajal Aggarwal makes a big announcement amidst rumors of quitting films

Kajal Aggarwal has been in the headlines for reportedly quitting the film industry. Amid these rumors of retirement, the actress has now announced her next, which is a female-centric film. It is tentatively titled Kajal60 as it’s her 60th film. The title and first look will be released on Sunday.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared a poster as he announced details about her next. The official title and first glimpse of the film will be out on June 18. It is bankrolled by Aurum Arts Official. However, details about the cast, crew, language and have been kept in wraps. Tomorrow, the details about her 60th will be announced on social media.

Kajal released a poster, while teasing the announcement, featuring her sitting inside the car, as her face is partly visible on the car mirror. She captioned the post, “Kajal60 Title and glimpse tomorrow. Can’t wait to show this to you all.”

Rumors were abuzz that the Sita actress has decided to leave the film industry and focus on motherhood.

It was said that as she has not been able to give time to her boy Neil due to her work commitments, the South actress took the decision to step away from her movie career for her child. However, looks like the rumors are nothing to believe as Kajal’s post clearly indicates that she is here to rule and entertain audiences.

After her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal made her comeback on the big screen with Tamil and Telugu horror comedy, Ghosty. She was last seen in the Tamil horror film ‘Karungaapiyam,’ which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

Next up, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It also features star-studded including Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and others. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. The actress is also part of Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari.