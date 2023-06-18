Kangana Ranaut talks about marriage plans

In a recent conversation with an Indian entertainment outlet, Kangana Ranaut confirmed that marriage is definitely on the cards for her, but it will eventually happen when the time is right.

“There’s a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family… but, at the right time, it will happen,” said the ‘Tanu weds Manu’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention that Ranaut had expressed her wish to get married earlier as well.

During the promotion of her film ‘Dhaakad’ last year, the actor was asked by a reporter if she is ‘dhaakad’ (tomboyish) in real life as well, to which, Ranaut replied, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life?”

She continued, “I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.”

“I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife…There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let’s move on,” she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has ‘Tejas’ and self-directed and produced ‘Emergency’ in the 2023 slate, after a streak of duds in the last couple of years. Her last commercial success was the co-directed title ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in 2019.