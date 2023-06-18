At least 13 die, 15 injured in Kallar Kahar road mishap

A devastating accident took place in Kallar Kahar on Saturday, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives and leaving 15 individuals injured. The incident occurred when a passenger bus, en route from Islamabad to Lahore, suffered brake failure due to excessive speed.

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, the bus, bearing the number BSG-055 and operated by a private company, met with the accident near booth number 224 in Kallar Kahar.

The exact details of the incident are still under investigation, but initial reports indicate that the bus’s brakes failed to function properly, leading to the tragic crash. Among the victims, 13 people, including five women and three children, lost their lives in the accident. The injured passengers, whose conditions range from minor to critical, were promptly transported to the trauma center in Kallar Kahar for medical treatment. The authorities have been working diligently to provide the necessary support and care to those affected by this tragic event.

As news of the accident spread, rescue teams, along with the DIG Motorway and the Deputy Commissioner of Chakwal, swiftly arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operations.

The local law enforcement agencies and Motorway Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the brake failure and any other contributing factors.