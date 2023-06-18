PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said that the party would win the upcoming general elections with thumping majority with the support of its committed workers and followers.

She said that the party was fully prepared to go into the elections and would emerge as an effective parliamentary force in the general elections.

She said this during meetings with PML-N leaders including Punjab General Secretary Awais Leghari, Member National Assembly Nadeem Abbas, former MNA Abdul Majeed Khan and former provincial minister Naeem Khan Baba.

They felicitated the party leadership over successful holding of General Council meeting in Islamabad and also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being elected Chief Organiser of the PML-N. They also expressed confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N candidates would go into the elections with full preparation, adding that policies and guideline of Nawaz Sharif would be followed. She called upon the party workers to start people contact campaign.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that arsonists of May 9 mayhem would be trialed under Military Act as they committed offence in the military areas. Addressing a meeting of Yarn Merchants Association at Karkhana Bazaar, Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that under a calculated move, the activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked sensitive military installations and vandalized corps commander house on 9th May 2023. He said that PTI leadership created hate against Pak Army in the mind of young generation due to which they attacked the military installations besides vandalizing monuments of army martyrs. He added that PTI hatched this conspiracy only to bow down the government and for this purpose, PTI leadership also used to intimidate the state institutions constantly but the brave Pakistani nation foiled all nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

The minister said that he had repeatedly apprised to the nation that if Imran Khan was not bridled in-time, he might bring any mishap for this country, adding that Imran Khan promoted culture of hate and hatred in the country due to which 9th May mayhem occurred. He said that the people of Pakistan had posed confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2013 when the country was facing rampant incidents of terrorism and long duration of load shedding. However, PML-N government under dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif overcame the menace of terrorism and load shedding and put the country on road to progress and prosperity within 4 years.

He said that the growth rate was 6.2 percent in Pakistan in 2018 when PML-N government was abolished. Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on a flimsy allegation of ‘not receiving salary from his own son’ and Imran Khan was clamped on the nation but this incompetent person bitterly failed to deliver to the nation despite enjoying power for 4 years.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that PML-N government always preferred public welfare programs. It initiated a number of development projects like construction of motorways and express ways in addition to establishment of hospitals, university campuses and metros. “In Faisalabad, we also established Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), Children Hospital, General Hospitals in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Samanabad and Haseeb Shaheed Colony besides setting up university campuses”, he added.