ACE summons PTI chief, sister in land corruption case

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his sister Uzma Khan, and brother-in-law Ahad Majeed in a land corruption case, spokesperson said on Saturday. According to a statement, the spokesperson said that PTI chief has been asked to appear before the ACE at its headquarters on June 19 (tomorrow), whereas Uzma and Majeed have been directed to present themselves before the ACE DG Khan.

The notice of summon was affixed at Imran’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

The spokesperson stated that ACE possesses clear evidence of the involvement of the former prime minister in the scandal. Pressure was exerted on revenue officers from Bani Gala -Imran’s residence in Islamabad – for the illegal transfer of land, he added.

Uzma is accused of alleged fraud in purchase of 5,261-kanal of land in Layyah district, reportedly worth billions of rupees, for a mere Rs130 million. The ACE said that the first information report (FIR) had also been registered against the couple.

According to the spokesperson, the land was bought in 2021-22 through fraud, adding that Uzma and Majeed made a fake transfer of the land on their names.

He further said that Imran was previously summoned on June 16, but he did not appear. A second notice has now been posted at Zaman Park’s gate.