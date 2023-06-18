OGDCL starts Oil, Gas production from Wali (Bettani) field

OGDCL announced the commencement of oil and gas production from the Wali (Bettani) Field in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Company has successfully completed the installation of all necessary production facilities, which include well flow lines, gathering network, separators, dehydration plant, membrane unit, crude oil storage tanks, and dispatch gantries. These facilities have been installed by OGDCL team utilizing in-house expertise and resources. The Development of early production facility did not involve any import or local procurement as equipment available at other facilities was refurbished, remodeled and upgraded for utilization at Wali (Bettani).

OGDCL declared that the Wali (Bettani) Gas Field has commenced production by injection of gas into SNGPL transmission system with following anticipated daily production rates Gas Production (Qgas) 10 MMSCF/Day, while Oil Production (Qoil) 1000 Bbls/Day.

Going forward OGDCL will drill two additional wells i.e. Wali Deep No.1 and Wali No. 02 during the next few months. Upon completion of these wells production would enhance to 50 MMSCF/Day with 3000 bbl of oil. The production from Wali (Bettani) field will help in meeting energy requirement of the Country and mitigate reliance on imported energy. The initial production will help in saving US $ 43 M foreign exchange annually and upon full production by the end of FY 2023-24 the savings would surpass US$ 176 M. This is indeed a proud amount for the OGDCL family for contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan.