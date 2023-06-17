SAPM Interior visits Capital Safe City Headquarters

SAPM on Interior, Jawad Sohrab Malik visited Safe City Headquarters, here in Islamabad to monitor operations of the Capital Command & Control Center and to review law and order related issues.

On his arrival, SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik was received by IGP Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and SSP Safe City, Shahzada Umar Babar. Afterwards, he visited various sections of the facility where he was thoroughly briefed regarding the law and order situation.

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik stressed the need for ensuring a peaceful environment where families could feel absolutely safe and secure. He emphasized the importance of effective policing and use of modern techniques to overcome rampant crime, consequently creating an atmosphere that may help boost economic activity.

During the visit, SAPM was briefed about the E-Challan system, Pukar-15 Helpline, Emergency & Dispatch Control Center, Safe City’s telecommunications system, Smart Car System and the highly sophisticated Drone Unit.

SAPM appreciated the officials for their dedication and commitment towards peace and urged them to go beyond the call of duty to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Later on, IGP Islamabad briefed SAPM Malik about the overall security situation and the measures taken by the Police department to address existing loopholes. SAPM directed the IGP and team to double their efforts in order to curb the rampant crime.