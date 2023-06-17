Rice exports from Pakistan to Russia likely to increase

Under the dynamic leadership of Federal Minister NFSR Mr. Tariq Bashir Cheema and scholastic guidance of Mr. Zafar Hassan, Secretary MNFSR, DPP succeeded to get approved 15 more rice establishments for exporting rice to Russia Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia confirms Department of Plant Protection (DPP) Ministry of National Food Security and Research Pakistan that 15 more rice mills which were recommended after technical audit by DPP, can now export rice to Russia. This marks a huge success towards boosting exports and overall economy of the state. The focused courtesy of Mr. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of National food security and Research and scholastic guidance of Mr. Zafar Hassan, the Federal Secretary National Food Security and Research regarding rice exports and bringing exports quality to global standards were the prime factors behind this success. Their visionary leadership and determined efforts to widen the export base to Russia manifested in increasing rice export volume to Russia. Russia had put a ban on rice exports few years back because of pest interception in rice. However it was lifted in 2021 and only 4 rice mills which complied their quality standards, were allowed to export rice from Pakistan to Russia. Department of Plant Protection with the support of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) took special steps to upgrade 15 more mills as per the Guidance Document prescribed by the Russian Federation for compliance with the SPS requirements for rice exports. Tireless efforts were put in this direction to ensure these establishments in conformity with the SPS requirements of Russia and making them able to export rice through improvement in quality and quantity of rice. Now, 19 rice enterprises from Pakistan can export rice to Russian Federation.