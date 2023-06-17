Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault

PARIS: UFC star Conor McGregor is currently under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a restroom at an arena following Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami. The accusation was made known through demand letters sent by the woman’s attorney to McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat seeking a settlement instead of legal action. According to the attorney, the woman was escorted by security personnel from both the team and the NBA into the restroom, where McGregor and his security guard were waiting. Allegedly, McGregor forcefully kissed the woman while security prevented anyone from entering the restroom. The assault escalated as McGregor reportedly forced her into oral sex, but the woman managed to resist and escape by elbowing him repeatedly. She promptly reported the incident to the Florida police on June 11. The Miami Heat issued a statement acknowledging the allegations and confirming their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation. Similarly, the NBA stated that it was collaborating with the Heat to gather information regarding the accusation. UFC officials also stated their awareness of the situation and affirmed their decision to let the legal process unfold before making further statements. McGregor’s representatives, on the other hand, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they are false and that McGregor will not be intimidated. The athlete has not competed since July 2021 when he suffered a leg injury during a match against Dustin Poirier. His last victory dates back to January 2020.