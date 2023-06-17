The electric air taxi service that’s on a mission to become the ‘Uber of the skies’

A new air taxi company is on a mission to become the ‘Uber of the skies’. Electron Aviation plans to launch a ‘sky-hailing service’ with a fleet of 186mph battery-electric air taxis in Holland and the UK in 2027. If it all goes to plan, the electric taxi service will offer a ‘personalised and efficient’ mode of transport at an ‘affordable price’ – and an ‘electrifying journey through the skies’. Called the ‘Electron 5’, the single-pilot air taxi is designed to transport four passengers over 500km – cruising at 10,000ft – on a single battery charge and with zero direct CO2 emissions. The Dutch company says its fleet of aircraft will launch in Enschede Airport Twente and Groningen Airport Eelde in the Netherlands. Flight times between London and the Netherlands would be around two hours, though a UK hub has yet to be determined. Looking at the long term, the start-up predicts that the ‘Electron 5’ will be able to utilise 75 percent of Europe’s airports, ‘bringing dozens of new direct destinations within reach at a far lower cost versus traditional jet aircraft’.