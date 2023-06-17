SHEHBAZ SHARIF ELECTED PML-N PRESIDENT UNOPPOSED: PM ‘appeals’ to Nawaz to return, become PM again

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to lead the election campaign of the party and become the prime minister for the fourth time.

Speaking after his re-election as President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for a four year term at the party’s Central General Council meeting, he said Nawaz Sharif was the builder of modern Pakistan and during his tenure as prime minister he eliminated energy shortages, laid down the network of roads, built infrastructure and developed agriculture, industry and other vital sectors of the economy. He said he would hand over the presidentship of the party to Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan.

He thanked the General Council for electing him as its new president and his associates for the leadership positions in the party.

He lauded Maryam Nawaz for courageously leading the party all across Pakistan despite all the difficulties that came in her way. He said sixty percent of the population of the country were youth and Pakistan Muslim League (N) needed young leaders for the future. He appreciated workers of the party for standing by PML(N) despite going through hardships in jails and facing difficulties, adding similarly party leadership also stood its ground and faced oppression and suffering with courage and determination.

He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was working hard to steer the country’s economy out of the present difficulties. Those who were unduly criticizing Ishaq Dar had no place in the party, he added.

The prime minister said the government met all the conditions of International Monetary Fund for meeting financial needs of the country. He reminded that PML(N) spent its political capital for the sake of the state at a time when inflation was high and international commodity prices skyrocketed. Despite difficult economic conditions, common man was given relief in the budget and salaries were raised by 35 percent and pensions by 17 percent, he noted adding Pakistani nation was brave and would emerge from the current challenges. He said his government signed agreement with Azerbaijan to import gas and bought oil from Russia.

He criticized Imran Niazi for spreading lies and false propaganda for his ulterior motives and to mislead people. The PM said Nawaz Sharif had a comprehensive policy on Kashmir and he forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir at the international forums including the United Nations. Every Pakistani was ready to offer sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir and no compromise would be made on the rights of Kashmiri people, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Maryam Nawaz elected Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party. They were elected in the the intra-party elections held during the General Council meeting of the PML-N here at the party’s secretariat. The meeting was chaired by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif online and President Shehbaz Sharif. The result of the intra-party elections were conducted by Chairman of Election Commission PML-N Sardar Muhammad Yousuf.

Minster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was elected as PML-N General Secretary and Special Assistant to the PM Attaullah Tarar his deputy, while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb as Information Secretary. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was elected as President of Overseas and International Affairs.