Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five youth in Kupwara district. Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jumgund area of the district.

The Indian troops used heavy weapons during the operation and claimed killing five persons in Jumgund area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas, including Makhyala and Bainch villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts. Meanwhile, during a search operation in Krishnaghati area, Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand in Jammu claimed that a weapon, two pouches and two rucksacks were seized.

The recovered items include one AK-47 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades and medicines, he added. Meanwhile, Indian police have arrested five innocent Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The police arrested the youth identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo, Umer Amin Thoker, Huzaif Shabbir Butt and Nasir Farooq Shah during house raids in Islamabad, Shopian and Kulgam districts. The police dubbed them as members of a mujahid organization to justify their illegal detention.