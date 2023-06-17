Bilawal urges UN to play role on Kashmir

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of 50th Foundation Day of Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad, today, the Foreign Minister said the world powers must take actions against India’s unilateral, brutal, despotic and illegal actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the world countries to work jointly to meet challenges of climate change, poverty and resolution of conflicts for restoration of peace. He stressed the need on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues.

He said Pakistan wants good relations with other countries including India.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations, Altaf Hussain Wani, has conveyed his serious concerns to United States President Joe Biden and other officials of the administration about Indian premier Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a joint communique addressed to the US president, Congressmen, Senators and top officials of the state department said, “Before rolling out a red carpet for the Indian premier, they should take into account the fact that Modi is the man who is censored as a “Hero of hatred and killer of Kashmiris.”

“Modi, a longtime Hindu nationalist, is the person who for nearly a decade was prohibited from setting foot on US soil because of his role in the deadly violence in Gujrat that consumed thousands of innocent lives”, he said.

“It is under his rule that hate crimes against minorities in India have skyrocketed by 300 percent. The rising tide of anti-Muslim hate, xenophobia and Islamophobia within Indian society is the result of hate propaganda perpetrated by the leaders of his party, as well as anti-Muslim laws and policies passed or proposed in many states, including occupied Kashmir”, the communique stated.

Modi and his party-the BJP, he said, were directly responsible for the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the UN-recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the RSS influenced regime’s muscular policy on Kashmir, Wani said on 5 August 2019, the Modi government, in brazen violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions moved a contentious bill that led to the revocation of Kashmir’s special status and dissolution of the state into two union territories.”