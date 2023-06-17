Ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘goes missing’

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan has gone missing in Islamabad, his family claimed on Friday.

In an application registered with the Kohsar police station by his nephew, Azam went out of his house on Thursday evening but did not return, police sources said. His cellphone also remained switched off, read the application. The police officials said that they were investigating the matter after which they would decide about lodging a case in this regard.

However, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) urged the family of the ex-principal secretary to the former PM to approach the relevant police station so that legal action could be initiated in this regard. The police assured the family that they would make all possible efforts to recover the missing government officer. Taking to Twitter, the ex-prime minister shared a First Information Report (FIR) stating, “Azam Khan, who was my Principal Secretary, has gone missing since last evening.”

The PTI chairman further alleged that individuals perceived to be close to him are being targeted.