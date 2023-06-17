ATC dismisses bail petition of Dr Yasmin Rashid in arson case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday dismissed a bail petition filed by former health minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid. A hearing was held in the ATC on the post-arrest bail of the 34 accused nominated in the burning of Shadman police station. In the case of setting Shadman police station on fire, the Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday rejected Dr Yasmin Rashid’s post-arrest bail application. During the hearing, cases of 34 accused, including Yasmin Rashid, were heard by the court and the bail applications of 12 accused, including the former minister, were rejected. However, 22 other co-accused were granted bail, most of them were minors.