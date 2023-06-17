Judge issues first order in Trump documents case

In a significant development, US District Judge Aileen Cannon has issued an order in the case involving former President Donald Trump and allegations of mishandling classified information. The judge has instructed all attorneys involved to obtain security clearances, reflecting the highly sensitive nature of the materials involved.

The order adds another layer of complexity to the first-of-its-kind federal prosecution of a former president. The charges brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith accuse him of improperly handling classified documents. In response to his plea of not guilty, Judge Cannon has taken action to ensure that the attorneys representing Trump in this case are cleared to access classified information. The judge’s order mandates that all attorneys of record, as well as any forthcoming attorneys, must reach out to the Justice Department’s litigation security group to initiate the necessary clearance process.