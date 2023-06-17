PSRD makes possible for differently abled children to walk again

Pakistan Society for Rehabilitation of Differently Abled (PSRD) is a non-profit charitable organization started from one single room in 1957, has now soared up to a 110 bed hospital, 273 student body which includes 153 special children at PSRD High School, Physiotherapy Centre, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy, Community Based Rehabilitation Outreach Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Skill Development Centre, Orthotics and Prosthetics Centre and PSRD Collage today. PSRD has been working relentlessly. It is run by a staff of over 250 with governance and oversight being provided by Board of Governors made up of dedicated volunteers.

Every day a number of orthopedically challenged operations are operated, which brings life changing successful results. The most outstanding cases of PSRD include Orthosis and Prostheses of the disabled children suffering from paralyses, hip and knee joint replacement surgery, club foot surgery and Physiotherapy with advanced machines. The placement of artificial limbs has made it possible for the differently abled children to stand on their own feet making their future bright.

Many children with disabilities are not able to go to school or receive basic health service due to the stigma surrounding disability. PSRD has continued its effort to meet this enormous challenge especially in the case of those who are unable to afford quality treatment. PSRD believes that every special person who suffers from certain physical limitations should be enabled to take advantage of equal opportunities. The pivotal point is to understand the condition of differently-abled persons and to act responsibly towards them.

Hence, PSRD is the only organization that deals in the making of artificial limbs (Orthosis and Prostheses), hip and knee joint replacement surgery and club foot surgery. PSRD is grateful to all its donors and well-wishers for their support and encouragement and to the members, volunteers and staff for their dedication and hard work. Without their active input and team effort PSRD would not be where it is today. PSRD looks forward to their continued support to grow and expand further and benefit an even greater number of persons next year bringing more success stories.

To experience life changing stories, visit PSRD and Join hands with PSRD. Your support and donations can help brighten lives of differently abled making them independent.