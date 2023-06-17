Canadian HC, Serena Hotels screen ‘Minahil’

Serena Hotels has been actively supporting women in sports by providing them with the Hotels platform via sponsorships by Serena. Notable mentions are acclaimed mountaineer Samina Baig whose first solo climb was in sponsorship of Serena Hotels talented footballer Karishma Ali to attend the Global Sports Week in Paris, France. Other sports & adventure initiatives include a partnership with different diplomatic missions, which entails Cricket for blind girls, where professional players train young girls & Serena hosts matches to hone their talent, providing them with skills to help them build their futures. Along with a mentorship programme that the management launched with professional female golf players to encourage the participation of females in golf.

Serena Hotels is partnering with the High Commission of Canada, Pakistan, to uplift and empower rural communities in the Gilgit-Baltistan Region as part of the High Commission’s signature sports diplomacy initiative. This effort by the High Commission and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan aims to empower women and girls, drive socio-economic development at the community level, promote sustainable tourism, and raise awareness about climate change and environmental conservation. The fourth edition of this event saw the High Commission of Canada, Pakistan, and Serena Hotels partnering to bring the stories of personal victories and achievements to the big screen. The docu-drama Minahil highlights the inspiring journey of the Booni Girls ice hockey team (Chitral), showcasing their determination and the transformative power of inclusion and gender equality, reminding all that human rights are universal, and that women’s rights require attention, remarked Wajahat Malik, filmmaker of this docu-drama. “Minahil” Premiered at Islamabad Serena Hotel, uniting supporters of gender equality, sports enthusiasts, and champions of women’s empowerment. Through this collaboration, Serena Hotels & the High Commission of Canada aim to support the empowerment of rural communities and promote inclusivity and gender equality by inspiring positive change for environment conservation through such collaborations.

Amanda DeSadeleer, First Secretary for Political and Public Affairs at the High Commission of Canada, expressed her enthusiasm for the project stating, “The Booni story is a powerful one, specifically girls’ ice hockey, which has been at the heart of their journey. With the hope to inspire the rest of the world as they watch these courageous girls become confident, successful young women both on and off the ice. Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, South and Central Asia, commented on the film’s impact, stating that stories like this should be showcased on a global platform, as it promotes and showcases the potential of the females of Pakistan positively and proactively, especially in adventure sports.