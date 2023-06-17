419 seats added from grade 14 to 19 in CTF: IG Punjab

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar’s brilliant initiative for the improvement of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), obstacles in the way of career of CTD corporals have been removed. The Punjab Cabinet has officially approved the change in the service and promotion rules of the Counter-Terrorism Force. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best service and promotion structure of CTD Corporals has been created and the services in CTD. Corporals will now be promoted as direct under officers in grade 14 instead of grade 12. Dr. Usman Anwar said after the revised rules, a corporal recruited in grade 11 would be promoted to grade 19.

IG Punjab said that after the DPC of more than 300 corporals, promotion notification to grade 14 will be issued. Dr Usman Anwar said that seats of promotion cadre personnel of CTD has been increased in 17,18 and 19 grades. In this regard, 419 seats have been increased from Grade 14 to Grade 19 under the revised rules of Counter Terrorism Force, 320 seats for Under Officers, 72 for Senior Under Officers, 12 for Assistant Director have been increased in CTD. 06 seats of Deputy Director and 02 seats of Additional Director have been added. IG Punjab said that highly qualified young candidates in CTD dealing with the challenge of terrorism were recruited as corporals in Grade 11 after excellent training. In 2015 and later, a total of around 1500 corporals were recruited in two more badges, the corporals recruited in grade 11 could not be promoted to the next grade despite the passage of 08 years. In the past there was no serious attempt to change the promotion and service rules of CTD. CTD corporals fighting against terrorists and criminals were denied the right to promotion for a long time. Hundreds of corporals will be cleared of obstacles in the way of departmental promotions and their careers would continue to progress.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met Sign Language Interpreter and Chief Executive Officer of Connect Hear social organization Azima Dhanji at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, Azima Dhanji offered to provide the facility of interpreters of his organization to help the hearing-impaired citizens. Chief Executive Officer Connect Hear Azeema Dhanji said that through the Connect Hear App, the interpreters of her organization provide two-way communication between the affected citizen and another person by translating sign language through video link technology. She said that at the head office of her organization in Karachi, expert interpreters are available all the time in two shifts and the aim of her organization is to provide assistance and convenience to as many citizens as are deaf. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Connect Hear would be used to talk to hearing-impaired citizens who come to Punjab police stations, service centers, protection centers, and other offices, and hearing-impaired citizens coming to police offices will not face difficulty now. IG Punjab said that the link of Connect Hear app will also be added in HRMIS App, Public App and Crime Prevention App of Punjab Police. Azima Dhanji had a meeting with the staff, in-charges in which she also presented a demo of the Connect Hear app.

During the ceremony, officers and personnel with best performance in the service centers were awarded with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. The IG Punjab awarded more than 270 staff members of different service Centers including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur. Dr. Usman Anwar said that providing character certificate, license renewal, tenancy registration and other facilities to more than 13 million citizens is a good achievement of the service centers. He reiterated that with the effective use of modern technology, the chain of easy delivery of services to the citizens should be continued. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the citizens who come to the police service centers should be treated with good manners and the service should be continued. DIG IT Ahsan Yunus, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.

A delegation led by the Chairman of Private Paint Company (Brighto) Khawaja Ijaz Ahmed Sikka visited the Central Police Office and met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. Director Marketing Khawaja Zain Ijaz along with other officials of the company were also present. IG Punjab got Khawaja Ijaz Ahmed Sikka and his delegation visited the central Police office and Jamia Masjid. During the meeting, an MoU was signed between the management of the Punjab Police and the paint company to paint the CPO building, according to which the paint work of all the floors including the offices of the Central Police Office building will be done by a private paint company on an annual basis. The construction work of the second floor of the Jamia Masjid of the Central Police Office will be completed with the support of a private paint company. Punjab Police will nominate a focal person regarding the implementation of the MoU. Dr. Usman Anwar thanked the chairman of the paint company and his team.

Khawaja Ijaz Ahmed Sikka while appreciating the services of Punjab Police in maintaining law and order and protecting life and property of citizens said that personnel of Punjab Police have maintained the atmosphere of law and order by offering their lives. Moreover, due to the sacrifices of martyrs and endless services of Ghazis, the industrial and business sector is protected. DIG Logistics Athar Ismail Amjad, SSP Headquarters Elite Nida Umar Chatta and AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were present.