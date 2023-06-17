Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad serve stylish couple goals for Madhu’s wedding

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are a stylish couple who manage to offer goals whenever they get clicked together. The couple recently attended producer Madhu Mantena and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi’s wedding on June 14 in Mumbai and wore stunning ethnic outfits for the occasion.

While Hrithik opted for a black kurta-pyjama set with a jacket, Saba slipped into a yellow saree with a matching blouse. The actress-singer wore a Raw Mango saree which had a subtle golden border paired with a satin blouse. Her outfit was complemented by a statement necklace with heavy jhumkas and matching bangles. She flaunted a bun with a middle partition and finished off the subtle wedding guest look with bronzed makeup. Ditching conventional heels with the drape, Saba opted for multi-hued juttis to complete her traditional avatar. For the producer’s wedding reception, Saba wore another ethnic attire by Raw Mango in pink and peach. In Anarkali and golden kurta, Saba paired her outfit with a matching hued churidar with a sheer embroidered dupatta. Opting for a braided crown hairstyle, she kept added embellishments with jhumkas and a maang tikka.

Although she had worn juttis with her saree, she went with high glittery heels to add a bit of height to her anarkali outfit.