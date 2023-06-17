Atif Aslam comes under FBR radar

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notice to renowned singer Atif Aslam, demanding records for the audit of the year 2020. According to sources, the FBR has set a deadline of June 16 for the singer to provide the records. The FBR has asked Atif Aslam to provide books of accounts, bank statements, receipts of income and details of personal expenses. According to the FBR, the singer declared an income of Rs 78 million in 2020 and claimed personal expenses of Rs 40 million, along with mandatory expenses of Rs 56 million.