Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prove to be the king and queen of trolling

Four kids can’t compare to the bond of this bromance. Once again proving her trolling is unmatched, Blake Lively was a little salty after Ryan Reynolds went all out for his friend Rob McElhenney’s birthday.

On April 14, Ryan-who co-owns the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC with the actor-created a professionally-produced music video teaching the world how to pronounce Rob’s last name. He even employed Broadway song writing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to work on the masterpiece.

“Pronouncing all those Ns and Es and Hs can perplex ’em,” Ryan sang in the clip. “So here’s a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham.”

He continued, “Mack instead of Mick, then Henney does the trick. So get the name correct and show the man some damn respect!”

Blake couldn’t help but notice just how impressive the musical theatre number truly was.

“Wow,” the Gossip Girl actress wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the clip. “That’s a lot of effort you put into this…”

Basically, she’s setting the bar high this year and hopes her husband of 10 years proves his love on her birthday, as Blake added, “Can’t wait for August 25th.”

Ryan reacted with a gulping dog GIF.

To be fair, he even admitted in his original posted that “a birthday card might’ve been easier.”

The Deadpool star, who recently welcomed baby No. 4 with Blake, has given her some birthdays to remember over the years-for all the wrong reasons. Ryan often celebrates her milestones with some unflattering social media tributes. Case in point? On Blake’s 34th birthday, he instead praised Mariah Carey, joking on Instagram, “My favourite thing that’s ever happened on August 25.” And in 2019, he shared a stunning 10 not-so-great photos of the actress. Perhaps that beats his post in 2017, when he pretty much cropped her out altogether.