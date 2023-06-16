US asks Pakistan to allow journalists unrestricted work

The US emphasized the importance of press freedom in Pakistan on Thursday, urging the government to allow journalists to cover ongoing events without restrictions.

At a press conference in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed the US government’s general position, emphasizing that all governments must respect the critical role of journalists and the media in democratic societies.

Miller emphasized the importance of a free and unrestricted press, stating that journalists covering events in Pakistan should be allowed to do their jobs freely. The spokesperson went on to say that an unrestrained press is critical to the development of democratic forces because it allows for informed decision-making and holds government officials accountable.

In reaction to allegations made against the United States by the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the State Department spokesperson reiterated their rejection of such claims. Miller clarified that Pakistani politics should be determined by the Pakistani people in accordance with their own constitution and laws, emphasising that the US Government has no say in the matter.