UK names first female envoy to Pakistan

The United Kingdom has announced the appointment of Jane Marriott OBE as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan. The first female British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane is due to take up her role in mid-July. Prior to this appointment, Jane Marriott was the High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023. In this role she delivered a new UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, strengthening ties across mutual prosperity, sustainable development, security and stability, people-to-people links and tackling climate change, according to the statement issued by the British High Commission on Thursday. The statement noted that Jane brings a wealth of thematic and regional experience to her new role having joined the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in 2001, following roles in the Cabinet Office and Home Office. “I am incredibly excited to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan – a country I am delighted to have visited twice before,” Jane said following the announcement of her appointment.