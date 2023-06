LAHORE: ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday. The two teams get a point each of the match. Pakistan, who won their first match against Nepal by nine runs at the same venue on Tuesday, will now take on India A in their third match of the tournament on Saturday (tomorrow). The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1030 PKT.