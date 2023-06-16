Brazil forward Vinicius Jr to lead new anti-racism committee, FIFA says

BARCELONA: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr will lead a special FIFA anti-racism committee made up of players who will suggest stricter punishments for discriminatory behaviour in football, president Gianni Infantino told Reuters on Thursday. Brazil forward Vinicius was racially abused by fans when Madrid played Valencia in May, the 10th such incident involving the 22-year-old that LaLiga has reported to prosecutors this season. Infantino said that as well as applying disciplinary and competition punishments, FIFA will also pursue legal action against abusers in countries where racism happens in football matches. “There will be no more football with racism in it. The games should be stopped immediately when it happens. Enough is enough,” Infantino said on Thursday, after meeting Vinicius and the Brazil national team, who play Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday as part of an anti-racism campaign led by the Brazilian FA (CBF).

“I asked Vinicius to lead this group of players that will present stricter punishments against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world. We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it. We will implement very blunt and strong punishments to end once and for all with the problem of racism in football. We can’t tolerate racism anymore. As president of FIFA, I feel I needed to talk personally with Vinicius about it.” LaLiga and the Spanish FA (RFEF), the country’s top football authorities, are under pressure to do more to combat racism after Vinicius received support from across the world following the abuse he suffered in Valencia. Infantino, however, stressed that measures should be taken globally to eradicate discrimination in football and that political authorities and local prosecutors in every country also need to tackle racism with more determination.