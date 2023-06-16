Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of nations finals

CAPE TOWN: Egypt came from behind to beat Guinea 2-1 on Wednesday and secure a record-extending 26th appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals as they made sure of top spot in their qualifying group with one match to play in the preliminary competition. Egypt are the eighth country to qualify for the 24-team finals, to be hosted in the Ivory Coast next year. Captain Mohamed Salah missed two gilt-edged chances, but Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mostafa Mohamed scored to ensure Egypt would finish top of Group D and return for another tilt at the African crown, which they have won a record seven times.