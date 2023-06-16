FINCA, ConnectHear unite to offer sign language services to hearing loss persons

FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FMBL) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ConnectHear, an innovative organization that specializes in providing virtual interpretation services to public and private institutions to enable communication and facilitation for individuals with hearing impairment.

The collaboration was announced with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations. Mr. Shahzad Sadiq, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of FMBL along with his key management team and Ms. Azima Dhanjee, CEO & Co-Founder of ConnectHear were present at the occasion. With this pioneering collaboration, FMBL becomes the country’s first microfinance bank to offer sign language services for individuals with hearing impairment, solidifying its commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive financial services, in line with State Bank of Pakistan’s policies for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). By addressing the unique needs of differently abled customers, FMBL furthers its commitment to creating a more accessible banking experience that fosters financial empowerment and reduces inequalities.

FMBL will soon be piloting this solution at the Garden Town branch in Lahore. Under this arrangement, an individual with hearing impairment, visiting an FMBL branch will be assisted by a sign language interpreter accessible through ConnectHear’s application, deployed at the branch. “We are delighted to collaborate with ConnectHear in our shared mission to create an inclusive and accessible banking environment for all individuals. Through this partnership, we aim to empower individuals with hearing impairment, providing them with the necessary support and resources to engage seamlessly with our banking services” said Mr. Shahzad Sadiq, CCO of FMBL. ConnectHear will be leading the technical side of this partnership and will be providing comprehensive support, including deployment of their virtual interpretation application, training the branch staff and facilitating FMBL with on boarding of such PWDs.

We are pleased to join forces with FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited in further enabling sign language services within the banking sector and commend them for their commitment to inclusivity. This partnership aligns with our vision of fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities for Persons with Disabilities. Together, we will bridge communication gaps and empower individuals to access financial services with ease” said Azima Dhanjee, CEO & Co-Founder of ConnectHear.