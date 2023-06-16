UCP celebrates 72nd Anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences marked the 72nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China at University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore in Webinar Hall. The Chinese Consul General, His Excellency Zhao Shiren graced the event as the Chief Guest. The event shed light on the 72 years journey of friendship between two neighbouring countries. A special video was prepared and shown to the audience regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1951; emphasizing on how Pakistan and China supported each other in the times of need. Excellency Shiren gave a speech by shedding light on the strategic importance of Pakistan-China relations. He particularly attached importance to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which can be a game-changer not only for Pakistan but for the region. His Excellency opined that people-to-people connection should be enhanced to new level in terms of various exchange programmes. In pursuit of this, he announced five scholarships for UCP Lahore particularly for the students of Department of Political Science and IR for their post-graduate degrees in China. Not only that, he discussed various avenues for faculty and student exchange programmes between UCP and Chinese universities. In the end, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt thanked the Guest Speaker and presented a souvenir as a token of remembrance and thanks.