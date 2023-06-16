PC approves FY 2013-2014 budget, sets up investment committee

The Privatisation Commission (PC) convened its latest Board meeting under the Chairmanship of Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo. The meeting, attended by the Federal Secretary, Board members, and senior officials of the Ministry/Commission, covered several topics requiring the PC Board’s attention.

One significant agenda item entailed the presentation and subsequent approval of the Audited Accounts for the fiscal year 2013-2014. The Board expressed appreciation for the extensive deliberations carried out by the Audit Committee and PC management in finalizing the audited accounts. The Board emphasized the importance of promptly completing the audited reports for the remaining years on priority.

In addition, the Board granted approval for the Budget Estimates of the PC for the fiscal year 2023-24, amounting to Rs. 1248.8 million. These estimates, categorized under various heads of expenditure, will undergo further approval by the Federal Government as required by PC Ordinance, 2002. Recognizing the necessity of financial sustainability in PC operations, the Board was pleased to constitute the “PC Board Investment Committee.”