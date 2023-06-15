Filming music video of ‘Mehbooba’ wasn’t easy for Haroon Rashid

Haroon Rashid is one of the most celebrated singers in Pakistan. He has sung memorable songs and duets with ‘Mehbooba’ being one of them. The song’s release was accompanied by a star-studded music video. It showed Haroon Rashid performing in Egypt with The Great Pyramid of Giza in the backdrop.

For Haroon Rashid, filming the music video was not an easy task. The singer recalled the problems he faced ahead of its making on Instagram.

The singer recalled being told to film it in Pakistan on a makeshift Egyptian set. “When I recorded this song I thought wow I would love to shoot the video by the Pyramids,” he stated. “I randomly found a production company online in Cairo, immediately booked my ticket and just got on a plane and flew out there for three days.

“In the end they told me I couldn’t afford to shoot by the pyramids and it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and that I should just shoot the video in Pakistan on a fake Egypt set. I was really devastated.”

He said the production company changed its mind when they heard the song. “The day I was leaving they asked me to play them the song. When they heard it they LOVED it. The lady producer said I love this song so much I will make it happen no matter what. She called in a favour from her best friend who was married to the owner of the local Cairo production company that worked on the film Lawrence of Arabia,” the singer recalled.

Haroon said many things could have gone wrong but the music video went on to become of his biggest solo hits because the “stars aligned”.