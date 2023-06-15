UAE and Saudi Arabia ban ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ due to trans flag

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the latest instalment in the Miles Morales’ film series, has faced a ban in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries. The reason behind the ban, as reported, is the presence of a trans flag in the movie. Censorship rules in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have led to the prohibition of the highly anticipated animated film’s release in these regions. According to Saudi Cinema, which is overseen by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse contradicts the current content controls and will not be screened in certain parts of the Gulf region, as revealed by Unilad. While the exact cause of the ban remains undisclosed, speculation has arisen regarding the brief appearance of a pro-trans flag in the film. Many fans believe that the character Gwen Stacy, who is known to be a trans-ally, is the reason behind the controversy. Gwen’s room in the movie features a trans flag with the words ‘Protect Trans Kids’. Furthermore, there has been an ongoing debate among viewers as to whether Gwen Stacy herself is a transgender individual. Although limited information is available about Gwen’s adolescence in the film, there are instances where she discusses her own identity with her father. In a recent interview, screenwriters and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirmed that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are part of a trilogy focused on Miles Morales.